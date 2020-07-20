All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8222 Buckeye Glen Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8222 Buckeye Glen Lane

8222 Buckeye Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8222 Buckeye Glen Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane have any available units?
8222 Buckeye Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8222 Buckeye Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane offer parking?
No, 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane have a pool?
No, 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8222 Buckeye Glen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Midtown
2303 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
2125 Yale
2125 Yale St
Houston, TX 77008
Brant Rock Apartment Homes
12906 Brant Rock Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
The Village At West University
5151 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77005
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77389
The Life at Spring Estates
16112 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77090
Avanti Cityside
7373 Ardmore Street
Houston, TX 77054

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine