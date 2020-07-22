All apartments in Harris County
8134 Old Maple Lane
Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:52 PM

8134 Old Maple Lane

8134 Old Maple Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8134 Old Maple Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Humble, TX. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl flooring, a kitchen with white appliances, 1 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8134 Old Maple Lane have any available units?
8134 Old Maple Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 8134 Old Maple Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8134 Old Maple Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8134 Old Maple Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8134 Old Maple Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8134 Old Maple Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8134 Old Maple Lane offers parking.
Does 8134 Old Maple Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8134 Old Maple Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8134 Old Maple Lane have a pool?
No, 8134 Old Maple Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8134 Old Maple Lane have accessible units?
No, 8134 Old Maple Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8134 Old Maple Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8134 Old Maple Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8134 Old Maple Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8134 Old Maple Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
