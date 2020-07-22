Cute 3/2 in Humble! - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath two story home in KENSWICK FOREST. All bedrooms are upstairs up with large closets. Utility room in the house. One car garage. Large open kitchen with GAS STOVE. Huge back yard!
(RLNE4552711)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8114 Chancewood Lane have any available units?
8114 Chancewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 8114 Chancewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8114 Chancewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8114 Chancewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8114 Chancewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8114 Chancewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8114 Chancewood Lane offers parking.
Does 8114 Chancewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8114 Chancewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8114 Chancewood Lane have a pool?
No, 8114 Chancewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8114 Chancewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 8114 Chancewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8114 Chancewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8114 Chancewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8114 Chancewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8114 Chancewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.