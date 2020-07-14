Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8039 Bunker Wood Lane
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:09 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8039 Bunker Wood Lane
8039 Bunker Wood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8039 Bunker Wood Lane, Harris County, TX 77086
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8039 Bunker Wood Lane have any available units?
8039 Bunker Wood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 8039 Bunker Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8039 Bunker Wood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8039 Bunker Wood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8039 Bunker Wood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 8039 Bunker Wood Lane offer parking?
No, 8039 Bunker Wood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8039 Bunker Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8039 Bunker Wood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8039 Bunker Wood Lane have a pool?
No, 8039 Bunker Wood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8039 Bunker Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 8039 Bunker Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8039 Bunker Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8039 Bunker Wood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8039 Bunker Wood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8039 Bunker Wood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
