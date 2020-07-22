All apartments in Harris County
8011 Dutch Oak Circle

8011 Dutch Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8011 Dutch Oak Circle, Harris County, TX 77379

Amenities

Stately home located in cul-de-sac! This spacious home boasts a grand foyer! Study with French Doors and built in bookcases! Formal Dining Room! Airy Family Room with cathedral ceiling! Enormous kitchen with many recent updates! Huge Master Suite with spa like Master Bathroom with claw foot bathtub! Sizable Game Room! All bedrooms offer ample size with generous closet space! Hurry and make this one yours today! Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8011 Dutch Oak Circle have any available units?
8011 Dutch Oak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8011 Dutch Oak Circle have?
Some of 8011 Dutch Oak Circle's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8011 Dutch Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8011 Dutch Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8011 Dutch Oak Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8011 Dutch Oak Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8011 Dutch Oak Circle offer parking?
No, 8011 Dutch Oak Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8011 Dutch Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8011 Dutch Oak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8011 Dutch Oak Circle have a pool?
No, 8011 Dutch Oak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8011 Dutch Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 8011 Dutch Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8011 Dutch Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8011 Dutch Oak Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8011 Dutch Oak Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8011 Dutch Oak Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
