All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8006 Barnhill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8006 Barnhill Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 4:37 PM

8006 Barnhill Drive

8006 Barnhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8006 Barnhill Drive, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 3/31/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8006 Barnhill Drive have any available units?
8006 Barnhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 8006 Barnhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8006 Barnhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8006 Barnhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8006 Barnhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8006 Barnhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8006 Barnhill Drive offers parking.
Does 8006 Barnhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8006 Barnhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8006 Barnhill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8006 Barnhill Drive has a pool.
Does 8006 Barnhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 8006 Barnhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8006 Barnhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8006 Barnhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8006 Barnhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8006 Barnhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ranch at Shadow Lake
2920 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Falls at Copper Lake
9140 Highway 6 N.
Houston, TX 77095
Eighteen25 Downtown
1825 San Jacinto St
Houston, TX 77002
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St
Houston, TX 77079
Palms at Chimney Rock
6700 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd
Webster, TX 77598
El Milagro
2724 Broadway St
Houston, TX 77017
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine