All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 7902 Haddonfield Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
7902 Haddonfield Lane
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:52 PM

7902 Haddonfield Lane

7902 Haddonfield Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7902 Haddonfield Lane, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 Haddonfield Lane have any available units?
7902 Haddonfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 7902 Haddonfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7902 Haddonfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 Haddonfield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7902 Haddonfield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7902 Haddonfield Lane offer parking?
No, 7902 Haddonfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7902 Haddonfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7902 Haddonfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 Haddonfield Lane have a pool?
No, 7902 Haddonfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7902 Haddonfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 7902 Haddonfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 Haddonfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7902 Haddonfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7902 Haddonfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7902 Haddonfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Block at Montrose
1528 California St
Houston, TX 77006
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Stone Loch
10921 Boudreaux Rd
Tomball, TX 77375

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine