Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7834 Sunny Ridge Dr

7834 Sunny Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7834 Sunny Ridge Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Houston, TX. It offers 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,985 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl and tile flooring, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7834 Sunny Ridge Dr have any available units?
7834 Sunny Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 7834 Sunny Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7834 Sunny Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7834 Sunny Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7834 Sunny Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7834 Sunny Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7834 Sunny Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 7834 Sunny Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7834 Sunny Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7834 Sunny Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 7834 Sunny Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7834 Sunny Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 7834 Sunny Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7834 Sunny Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7834 Sunny Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7834 Sunny Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7834 Sunny Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
