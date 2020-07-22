All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 7822 Galleon Field Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
7822 Galleon Field Lane
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:41 AM

7822 Galleon Field Lane

7822 Galleon Field Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7822 Galleon Field Lane, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,578 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are requir

(RLNE5230004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7822 Galleon Field Lane have any available units?
7822 Galleon Field Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7822 Galleon Field Lane have?
Some of 7822 Galleon Field Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7822 Galleon Field Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7822 Galleon Field Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7822 Galleon Field Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7822 Galleon Field Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7822 Galleon Field Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7822 Galleon Field Lane offers parking.
Does 7822 Galleon Field Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7822 Galleon Field Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7822 Galleon Field Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7822 Galleon Field Lane has a pool.
Does 7822 Galleon Field Lane have accessible units?
No, 7822 Galleon Field Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7822 Galleon Field Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7822 Galleon Field Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7822 Galleon Field Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7822 Galleon Field Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 Richmond Ave
1901 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098
Eagles Landing
11700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77034
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Lenox Grand Crossing
23615 Western Centre Drive
Katy, TX 77494
Midtown Arbor Place
10 Oak Ct
Houston, TX 77006
McAlister
450 El Dorado Blvd
Webster, TX 77598
The Pines at Woodcreek
21021 Aldine Westfield Rd
Humble, TX 77338
Windmill Landing
10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine