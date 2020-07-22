Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 7815 Martin Wood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
7815 Martin Wood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7815 Martin Wood Lane
7815 Martin Wood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7815 Martin Wood Lane, Harris County, TX 77086
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1540 SqFt of living space. Plus fenced backyard.
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7815 Martin Wood Lane have any available units?
7815 Martin Wood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 7815 Martin Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7815 Martin Wood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 Martin Wood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7815 Martin Wood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7815 Martin Wood Lane offer parking?
No, 7815 Martin Wood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7815 Martin Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7815 Martin Wood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 Martin Wood Lane have a pool?
No, 7815 Martin Wood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7815 Martin Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7815 Martin Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 Martin Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7815 Martin Wood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7815 Martin Wood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7815 Martin Wood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Memorial Hills
4200 Scotland St
Houston, TX 77007
Camden Cypress Creek
13130 Fry Rd
Houston, TX 77433
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77507
Serena Forest
12603 Northborough Dr
Houston, TX 77067
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway
Houston, TX 77058
The Westerly
10333 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77043
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine