Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 baths 1-story property sitting at a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Nice floor plan with tiled floor in the living room and all wet areas. Dark cabinetry in the kitchen contracts with cream color counter top. New dishwasher! Bay windows in dining area. Laminate wood floor in all bedrooms! No carpet! Newly renovated master shower with nice tiles and cut-in box for shower necessities. The pergola outside the master provides shade and privacy. Great location! Ready for immediate occupancy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7778 High Village Drive have any available units?
7778 High Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7778 High Village Drive have?
Some of 7778 High Village Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7778 High Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7778 High Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.