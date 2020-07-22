7702 Covington Drive

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool fireplace carpet

Completely beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 baths home. New floors, cabinets, counter tops and fresh paint!! You can relax in a like new home in ideal location. Open floor plan, formal dining and fireplace that can keep you warm. Spacious master bedroom, two closets, master bath with double sinks and separate shower and bath. Secondary bedroom on second floor with new carpet and immaculate, bathroom on upstairs completely renovated. Huge backyard with gorgeous trees that provide plenty of shade to relax and entertain. Zoned to Cy-Fair ISD and surrounded by shopping centers and entertainment. Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! Air filters will be delivered to your door for $10 per month. No pet deposit required!