Harris County, TX
7702 Covington Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:30 PM

7702 Covington Drive

Location

7702 Covington Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Completely beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 baths home. New floors, cabinets, counter tops and fresh paint!! You can relax in a like new home in ideal location. Open floor plan, formal dining and fireplace that can keep you warm. Spacious master bedroom, two closets, master bath with double sinks and separate shower and bath. Secondary bedroom on second floor with new carpet and immaculate, bathroom on upstairs completely renovated. Huge backyard with gorgeous trees that provide plenty of shade to relax and entertain. Zoned to Cy-Fair ISD and surrounded by shopping centers and entertainment. Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! Air filters will be delivered to your door for $10 per month. No pet deposit required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7702 Covington Drive have any available units?
7702 Covington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7702 Covington Drive have?
Some of 7702 Covington Drive's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7702 Covington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7702 Covington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 Covington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7702 Covington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7702 Covington Drive offer parking?
No, 7702 Covington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7702 Covington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7702 Covington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 Covington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7702 Covington Drive has a pool.
Does 7702 Covington Drive have accessible units?
No, 7702 Covington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 Covington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7702 Covington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7702 Covington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7702 Covington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
