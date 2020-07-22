All apartments in Harris County
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:03 PM

7615 Greenwood Point Drive

7615 Greenwood Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7615 Greenwood Point Drive, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom in Cypress Spring. Huge master bedroom downstairs, modern kitchen for entertaining. Fresh paint!!! Ready to move in. This is a home where you'll be proud to call it home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 Greenwood Point Drive have any available units?
7615 Greenwood Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7615 Greenwood Point Drive have?
Some of 7615 Greenwood Point Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7615 Greenwood Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7615 Greenwood Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 Greenwood Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7615 Greenwood Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7615 Greenwood Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7615 Greenwood Point Drive offers parking.
Does 7615 Greenwood Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7615 Greenwood Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 Greenwood Point Drive have a pool?
No, 7615 Greenwood Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7615 Greenwood Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 7615 Greenwood Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 Greenwood Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7615 Greenwood Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7615 Greenwood Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7615 Greenwood Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
