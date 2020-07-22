Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 7607 Leather Market Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
7607 Leather Market Street
Last updated April 7 2019 at 12:00 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7607 Leather Market Street
7607 Leather Market Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7607 Leather Market Street, Harris County, TX 77064
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7607 Leather Market Street have any available units?
7607 Leather Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 7607 Leather Market Street have?
Some of 7607 Leather Market Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7607 Leather Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
7607 Leather Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7607 Leather Market Street pet-friendly?
No, 7607 Leather Market Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 7607 Leather Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 7607 Leather Market Street offers parking.
Does 7607 Leather Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7607 Leather Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7607 Leather Market Street have a pool?
No, 7607 Leather Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 7607 Leather Market Street have accessible units?
Yes, 7607 Leather Market Street has accessible units.
Does 7607 Leather Market Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7607 Leather Market Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7607 Leather Market Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7607 Leather Market Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Savoy Manor Apartments
5915 Flintlock Rd
Houston, TX 77040
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
2222 Smith
2222 Smith St
Houston, TX 77002
Bordeaux
5010 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77056
Richmond Chase
8155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77396
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine