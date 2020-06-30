All apartments in Harris County
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:18 AM

7506 Parkcross Place

7506 Parkcross Place · No Longer Available
Location

7506 Parkcross Place, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

parking
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
parking
hot tub
Spacious home on prominent lot in cul-de-sac street! Welcoming two story foyer! French Doors lead to the roomy study! Formal Dining Room conveniently located off kitchen! Open concept kitchen overlooking Family Room with vaulted ceilings! Relaxing Master Bedroom with spa-like Master Bathroom! Voluminous upstairs Game Room! All bedrooms boast generous closet space! Must see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7506 Parkcross Place have any available units?
7506 Parkcross Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7506 Parkcross Place have?
Some of 7506 Parkcross Place's amenities include parking, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7506 Parkcross Place currently offering any rent specials?
7506 Parkcross Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7506 Parkcross Place pet-friendly?
No, 7506 Parkcross Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7506 Parkcross Place offer parking?
Yes, 7506 Parkcross Place offers parking.
Does 7506 Parkcross Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7506 Parkcross Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7506 Parkcross Place have a pool?
No, 7506 Parkcross Place does not have a pool.
Does 7506 Parkcross Place have accessible units?
No, 7506 Parkcross Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7506 Parkcross Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7506 Parkcross Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7506 Parkcross Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7506 Parkcross Place does not have units with air conditioning.
