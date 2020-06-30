7506 Parkcross Place

Amenities

parking hot tub fireplace game room

Spacious home on prominent lot in cul-de-sac street! Welcoming two story foyer! French Doors lead to the roomy study! Formal Dining Room conveniently located off kitchen! Open concept kitchen overlooking Family Room with vaulted ceilings! Relaxing Master Bedroom with spa-like Master Bathroom! Voluminous upstairs Game Room! All bedrooms boast generous closet space! Must see today!