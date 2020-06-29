All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:14 PM

7334 Log Cradle Drive

7334 Log Cradle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7334 Log Cradle Drive, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Houston, TX. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,589 sq ft of living space. Features include laminate floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7334 Log Cradle Drive have any available units?
7334 Log Cradle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7334 Log Cradle Drive have?
Some of 7334 Log Cradle Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7334 Log Cradle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7334 Log Cradle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7334 Log Cradle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7334 Log Cradle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7334 Log Cradle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7334 Log Cradle Drive offers parking.
Does 7334 Log Cradle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7334 Log Cradle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7334 Log Cradle Drive have a pool?
No, 7334 Log Cradle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7334 Log Cradle Drive have accessible units?
No, 7334 Log Cradle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7334 Log Cradle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7334 Log Cradle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7334 Log Cradle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7334 Log Cradle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
