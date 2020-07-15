All apartments in Harris County
7315 Spring Cypress Rd
7315 Spring Cypress Rd

7315 Spring Cypress Road · No Longer Available
Location

7315 Spring Cypress Road, Harris County, TX 77379

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
dog park
package receiving
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
Amenities: The Rise

Gourmet Outdoor Kitchen
Pool
On-site Management
Limited Access Gated Community
Dog Park
Clubhouse
Package Receiving
Resort Style Infiniti Pool
BBQ/ Picnic Area
Business center with equipment
High-speed internet access
Organized activities
Lakeside Walking Path
Courtyard
Elevator
24hr. Emergency maintenance

Pet Policy
Pet Policy Type:
Cats and Dogs
Max Number of Pets:
2
One-time pet fee:
$250
Max weight of pets:
65
Pet deposit fee min:
$250
Pet monthly rent min:
$15
Pet policy restrictions:
We welcome four-legged friends to our community! Residents with pets are required to pay a one-time $250 Pet Deposit per household(refundable), plus a $250 Pet Fee per pet (Non-refundable) and a $15 monthly pet rent (per pet). Two (2) pet max per household, 65 lbs. max weight limit, and aggressive breeds prohibited at managements discretion. For more information, please call our leasing office.

Parking Details
Parking Type:
Multiple
Private detached garages also available at $125.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7315 Spring Cypress Rd have any available units?
7315 Spring Cypress Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7315 Spring Cypress Rd have?
Some of 7315 Spring Cypress Rd's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7315 Spring Cypress Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7315 Spring Cypress Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 Spring Cypress Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7315 Spring Cypress Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7315 Spring Cypress Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7315 Spring Cypress Rd offers parking.
Does 7315 Spring Cypress Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7315 Spring Cypress Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 Spring Cypress Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7315 Spring Cypress Rd has a pool.
Does 7315 Spring Cypress Rd have accessible units?
No, 7315 Spring Cypress Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 Spring Cypress Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7315 Spring Cypress Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7315 Spring Cypress Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7315 Spring Cypress Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
