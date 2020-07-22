Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
7306 Cypress Prairie Dr
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:34 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7306 Cypress Prairie Dr
7306 Cypress Prairie Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7306 Cypress Prairie Drive, Harris County, TX 77433
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the cypress area. Open living space and large living room with a modern 2 level deck in the back of home. Includes washer, dryer and fridge.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7306 Cypress Prairie Dr have any available units?
7306 Cypress Prairie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 7306 Cypress Prairie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7306 Cypress Prairie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7306 Cypress Prairie Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7306 Cypress Prairie Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 7306 Cypress Prairie Dr offer parking?
No, 7306 Cypress Prairie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7306 Cypress Prairie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7306 Cypress Prairie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7306 Cypress Prairie Dr have a pool?
No, 7306 Cypress Prairie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7306 Cypress Prairie Dr have accessible units?
No, 7306 Cypress Prairie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7306 Cypress Prairie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7306 Cypress Prairie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7306 Cypress Prairie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7306 Cypress Prairie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
