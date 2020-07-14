7235 Crimson Sky Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful Ryland Home located across from Neighborhood Park w/ walking trail.Home features large Island kitchen w/ breakfast bar & room to cook & entertain, large dining room & family room downstairs,opening to covered patio & covered walkway to 2 car garage w/ alley entrance, Expansive Master Suite features large walk-in closet & large master bath w/ soaker tub & separate shower,Don t miss this great home in a great location with easy access to Westpark Toll way and US 59, it won t last long!