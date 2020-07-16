All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
7226 Foxtail Meadow Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7226 Foxtail Meadow Court

7226 Foxtail Meadow Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7226 Foxtail Meadow Ct, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Humble,TX and offers 1,742 sq ft of living space throughout. Features include vinyl and tile floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court have any available units?
7226 Foxtail Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court have?
Some of 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
7226 Foxtail Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court is pet friendly.
Does 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court offers parking.
Does 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court have a pool?
No, 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court does not have a pool.
Does 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7226 Foxtail Meadow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Yorktown
12410 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd
Humble, TX 77346
Highpoint At Cypresswood Apartments
13920 Mandolin Dr
Houston, TX 77070
The Columns at Westchase
3354 Rogerdale Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Vargos on the Lake
2411 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd
Stafford, TX 77477

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine