7222 Prairie Village Drive

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1521 sq. ft. home in Cypress, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous island kitchen features breakfast area, lots of cabinets, tons of counter space and tredy tile backsplash. Cozy living room with vaulted ceilings and decorative fireplace! Master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet. Big backyard, perfect for playing! Be sure to schedule your showing today because this one won't last long!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.