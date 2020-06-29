All apartments in Harris County
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
7218 Winding Trace Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7218 Winding Trace Drive

7218 Winding Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7218 Winding Trace Drive, Harris County, TX 77086

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,742 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7218 Winding Trace Drive have any available units?
7218 Winding Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7218 Winding Trace Drive have?
Some of 7218 Winding Trace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7218 Winding Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7218 Winding Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7218 Winding Trace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7218 Winding Trace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7218 Winding Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7218 Winding Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 7218 Winding Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7218 Winding Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7218 Winding Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 7218 Winding Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7218 Winding Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 7218 Winding Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7218 Winding Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7218 Winding Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7218 Winding Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7218 Winding Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
