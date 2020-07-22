All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct
Last updated August 15 2019 at 2:48 AM

7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct

7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 8/31/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct have any available units?
7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct offers parking.
Does 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct has a pool.
Does 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct have accessible units?
No, 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7218 Foxtail Meadow Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights West 11th
2205 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
Palms at Chimney Rock
6700 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Plantation Apartments
2425 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Camden Post Oak
1200 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Vintage Park
15727 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr
Houston, TX 77037

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine