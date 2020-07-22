All apartments in Harris County
7206 Cypress Prairie Dr
Last updated July 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

7206 Cypress Prairie Dr

7206 Cypress Prairie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7206 Cypress Prairie Drive, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7206 Cypress Prairie Dr Available 08/01/19 4 bedroom available! - Located in Canyon Village at Cypress Springs, 1-story, 4 br, 2 bath, 2 car attached manual garage, built 2006, approx 1540 sqft, eat in kitchen with stove, d/w, and fridge, open living room, w/d hookups, carpet and tile throughout, master bath has separate shower and tub, double sinks, rear fence yard, no smoking, CyFair ISD, ppty has home warranty, tenant pays all utils, pets negotiable: max 2 pets, dogs max 25 lbs full grown, $500 refundable pet deposit

(RLNE3732425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr have any available units?
7206 Cypress Prairie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr have?
Some of 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7206 Cypress Prairie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr offers parking.
Does 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr have a pool?
No, 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr have accessible units?
No, 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7206 Cypress Prairie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
