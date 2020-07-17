Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 7203 Barton Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
7203 Barton Oaks Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 50
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7203 Barton Oaks Drive
7203 Barton Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7203 Barton Oaks Drive, Harris County, TX 77095
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
This is a fantastic 4bedroom home with 2bath and a 2 car garage for lease in the Copperfield area. Schedule a showing to today before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7203 Barton Oaks Drive have any available units?
7203 Barton Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 7203 Barton Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7203 Barton Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7203 Barton Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7203 Barton Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 7203 Barton Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7203 Barton Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 7203 Barton Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7203 Barton Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7203 Barton Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 7203 Barton Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7203 Barton Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 7203 Barton Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7203 Barton Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7203 Barton Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7203 Barton Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7203 Barton Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stratford House Apartments
4010 Linkwood Dr
Houston, TX 77025
2125 Yale
2125 Yale St
Houston, TX 77008
Allen House
3433 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Estates at Avenstar Apartments
10950 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Tiburon
8989 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Cambridge Place
10901 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine