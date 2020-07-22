Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
6900 Foxvalley Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6900 Foxvalley Ln
6900 Foxvalley Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6900 Foxvalley Ln, Harris County, TX 77338
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
A cul dec sac property with spacious back yard - Property Id: 102012
New paint.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102012
Property Id 102012
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4727389)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6900 Foxvalley Ln have any available units?
6900 Foxvalley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 6900 Foxvalley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6900 Foxvalley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 Foxvalley Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6900 Foxvalley Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 6900 Foxvalley Ln offer parking?
No, 6900 Foxvalley Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6900 Foxvalley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6900 Foxvalley Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 Foxvalley Ln have a pool?
No, 6900 Foxvalley Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6900 Foxvalley Ln have accessible units?
No, 6900 Foxvalley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 Foxvalley Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6900 Foxvalley Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6900 Foxvalley Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6900 Foxvalley Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
