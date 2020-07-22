6723 Widdenbrook Trce

Amenities

A gorgeous, single-family home that contains 2,150 sq., with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, microwave, and dishwasher, also this unit offers Air-Conditioning and a garage.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



