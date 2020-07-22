Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
6717 GREENYARD DR
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:07 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6717 GREENYARD DR
6717 Greenyard Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6717 Greenyard Drive, Harris County, TX 77086
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2/2 duplex home with fenced backyard - Great duplex home is ready to move in. The home is near Veterans Memorial and Beltway 8. It is a 2 bedroom 2 bath with fireplace and fenced yard.
(RLNE3407142)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6717 GREENYARD DR have any available units?
6717 GREENYARD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 6717 GREENYARD DR currently offering any rent specials?
6717 GREENYARD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6717 GREENYARD DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6717 GREENYARD DR is pet friendly.
Does 6717 GREENYARD DR offer parking?
No, 6717 GREENYARD DR does not offer parking.
Does 6717 GREENYARD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6717 GREENYARD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6717 GREENYARD DR have a pool?
No, 6717 GREENYARD DR does not have a pool.
Does 6717 GREENYARD DR have accessible units?
No, 6717 GREENYARD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6717 GREENYARD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6717 GREENYARD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6717 GREENYARD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6717 GREENYARD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
