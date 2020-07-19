All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 6634 Amberfield Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
6634 Amberfield Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6634 Amberfield Lane

6634 Amberfield Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6634 Amberfield Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,212 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4670635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6634 Amberfield Lane have any available units?
6634 Amberfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6634 Amberfield Lane have?
Some of 6634 Amberfield Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6634 Amberfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6634 Amberfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6634 Amberfield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6634 Amberfield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6634 Amberfield Lane offer parking?
No, 6634 Amberfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6634 Amberfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6634 Amberfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6634 Amberfield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6634 Amberfield Lane has a pool.
Does 6634 Amberfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 6634 Amberfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6634 Amberfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6634 Amberfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6634 Amberfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6634 Amberfield Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St
Houston, TX 77098
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Midtown Arbor Place
10 Oak Ct
Houston, TX 77006
Heights Waterworks
515 W 20th St
Houston, TX 77008
Pearl 21 Eleven
2119 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
The McAdams
12000 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX 77024

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine