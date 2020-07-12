All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
6511 Misty Springs Lane
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:13 AM

6511 Misty Springs Lane

6511 Misty Spring Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6511 Misty Spring Ln, Harris County, TX 77379

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,686 sf home is located in Spring, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

