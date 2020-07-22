6415 Pinyon Trail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Meticulous 1-story with 3BR, study & formal dining on nice-sized corner lot in Auburn Lakes. Amazing kitchen w/granite island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, tons of cabinets & counters. Large open family room w/high ceilings, surround sound, plenty of windows & a cozy fireplace. Spacious Master Suite features double vanities, Jacuzzi tub & two walk-in closets. Workbench in garage. Rear covered patio great for relaxing. Shows like a model. Refrigerator, washer & dryer all included. Recently installed fence.