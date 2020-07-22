All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
6415 Pinyon Trail Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:16 PM

6415 Pinyon Trail Drive

6415 Pinyon Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6415 Pinyon Trail Drive, Harris County, TX 77389

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Meticulous 1-story with 3BR, study & formal dining on nice-sized corner lot in Auburn Lakes. Amazing kitchen w/granite island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, tons of cabinets & counters. Large open family room w/high ceilings, surround sound, plenty of windows & a cozy fireplace. Spacious Master Suite features double vanities, Jacuzzi tub & two walk-in closets. Workbench in garage. Rear covered patio great for relaxing. Shows like a model. Refrigerator, washer & dryer all included. Recently installed fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive have any available units?
6415 Pinyon Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive have?
Some of 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6415 Pinyon Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive has accessible units.
Does 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6415 Pinyon Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Midown
180 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd
Humble, TX 77396
Broadstone Energy Park
880 Highway 6 S
Houston, TX 77079
Mayfair Park
7450 N Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77091
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Abbey at Jones Road
10802 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
The Villages at Louetta
5015 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77379
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr
Houston, TX 77065

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine