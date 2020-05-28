Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
634 Cypresswood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
634 Cypresswood
634 Cypresswood Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
634 Cypresswood Dr, Harris County, TX 77388
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Completely and beautifully remodeled. Gorgeous finishes and wood flooring throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 634 Cypresswood have any available units?
634 Cypresswood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 634 Cypresswood have?
Some of 634 Cypresswood's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 634 Cypresswood currently offering any rent specials?
634 Cypresswood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 Cypresswood pet-friendly?
No, 634 Cypresswood is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 634 Cypresswood offer parking?
Yes, 634 Cypresswood offers parking.
Does 634 Cypresswood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 Cypresswood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 Cypresswood have a pool?
Yes, 634 Cypresswood has a pool.
Does 634 Cypresswood have accessible units?
No, 634 Cypresswood does not have accessible units.
Does 634 Cypresswood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 Cypresswood has units with dishwashers.
Does 634 Cypresswood have units with air conditioning?
No, 634 Cypresswood does not have units with air conditioning.
