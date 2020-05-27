All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 6270 Brenwood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
6270 Brenwood Circle
Last updated September 13 2019 at 6:00 PM

6270 Brenwood Circle

6270 Brenwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6270 Brenwood, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Terrific 4 bedroom two story town home with the master bedroom downstairs. Features faux wood floors and faux wood blinds throughout, faux granite counter tops, and raised panel interior doors. Also includes upstairs laundry room, gameroom, covered patio and fenced backyard. Unit comes with black range, dishwasher, and electric dryer connections. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6270 Brenwood Circle have any available units?
6270 Brenwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6270 Brenwood Circle have?
Some of 6270 Brenwood Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6270 Brenwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6270 Brenwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6270 Brenwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6270 Brenwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6270 Brenwood Circle offer parking?
No, 6270 Brenwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6270 Brenwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6270 Brenwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6270 Brenwood Circle have a pool?
No, 6270 Brenwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6270 Brenwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 6270 Brenwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6270 Brenwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6270 Brenwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6270 Brenwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6270 Brenwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aris Market Square
409 Travis St
Houston, TX 77002
Reserve at Garden Oaks
3405 N Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77018
Olympus Grand Crossing
302 Cobia Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Advenir at Eagle Creek
10373 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Waters at Westchase
11490 Harwin Dr
Houston, TX 77072
Paramount
1800 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77084

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine