6242 Brenwood Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6242 Brenwood Cir

6242 Brenwood · No Longer Available
Location

6242 Brenwood, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story town home. Features faux wood floors and faux wood blinds throughout, faux granite counter tops, and raised panel interior doors. Upstairs Master Bedroom offers huge master closet. Laundry room upstairs for your convenience. Also includes a covered patio and fenced backyard. Unit comes with black range, dishwasher, and electric dryer connections. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6242 Brenwood Cir have any available units?
6242 Brenwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6242 Brenwood Cir have?
Some of 6242 Brenwood Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6242 Brenwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6242 Brenwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6242 Brenwood Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6242 Brenwood Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6242 Brenwood Cir offer parking?
No, 6242 Brenwood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6242 Brenwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6242 Brenwood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6242 Brenwood Cir have a pool?
No, 6242 Brenwood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6242 Brenwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 6242 Brenwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6242 Brenwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6242 Brenwood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 6242 Brenwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6242 Brenwood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
