6227 Brenwood Cir
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:33 AM

6227 Brenwood Cir

6227 Brenwood · No Longer Available
Location

6227 Brenwood, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
Wonderful 3 bedroom two story town home with lots of character. Features faux wood floors and faux wood blinds throughout, faux granite counter tops, and raised panel interior doors. Laundry room and all bedrooms upstairs. Also includes a covered patio and fenced backyard. Unit comes with black range, dishwasher, and electric dryer connections. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6227 Brenwood Cir have any available units?
6227 Brenwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6227 Brenwood Cir have?
Some of 6227 Brenwood Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6227 Brenwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6227 Brenwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6227 Brenwood Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6227 Brenwood Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6227 Brenwood Cir offer parking?
No, 6227 Brenwood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6227 Brenwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6227 Brenwood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6227 Brenwood Cir have a pool?
No, 6227 Brenwood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6227 Brenwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 6227 Brenwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6227 Brenwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6227 Brenwood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 6227 Brenwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6227 Brenwood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
