6227 Brenwood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry

Wonderful 3 bedroom two story town home with lots of character. Features faux wood floors and faux wood blinds throughout, faux granite counter tops, and raised panel interior doors. Laundry room and all bedrooms upstairs. Also includes a covered patio and fenced backyard. Unit comes with black range, dishwasher, and electric dryer connections. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.