All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
6203 Settlers Lake Circle West
Last updated March 28 2020 at 5:07 AM

6203 Settlers Lake Circle West

6203 Settlers Lake Circle West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6203 Settlers Lake Circle West, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West have any available units?
6203 Settlers Lake Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
6203 Settlers Lake Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West offer parking?
Yes, 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West offers parking.
Does 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West have a pool?
Yes, 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West has a pool.
Does 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West have accessible units?
No, 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West have units with air conditioning?
No, 6203 Settlers Lake Circle West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Harpers Mill
16160 Kieth Harrow Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
The Preakness
210 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77002
Central Park
3230 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Victory Apartments
2606 Beatty Street
Houston, TX 77023
Southern Oaks
6353 Skyline Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine