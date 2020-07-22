Rent Calculator
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 6126 Menor Crest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
6126 Menor Crest Dr
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:21 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6126 Menor Crest Dr
6126 Menor Crest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6126 Menor Crest Drive, Harris County, TX 77388
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This rental property has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, is in a great neighborhood, and boasts a super low crime rate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6126 Menor Crest Dr have any available units?
6126 Menor Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 6126 Menor Crest Dr have?
Some of 6126 Menor Crest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6126 Menor Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6126 Menor Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6126 Menor Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6126 Menor Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6126 Menor Crest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6126 Menor Crest Dr offers parking.
Does 6126 Menor Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6126 Menor Crest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6126 Menor Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 6126 Menor Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6126 Menor Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 6126 Menor Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6126 Menor Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6126 Menor Crest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6126 Menor Crest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6126 Menor Crest Dr has units with air conditioning.
