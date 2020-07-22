All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6019 South Brenwood Drive

6019 South Brenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6019 South Brenwood Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,340 sf home is located in Katy, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 South Brenwood Drive have any available units?
6019 South Brenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6019 South Brenwood Drive have?
Some of 6019 South Brenwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6019 South Brenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6019 South Brenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 South Brenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6019 South Brenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6019 South Brenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6019 South Brenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 6019 South Brenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6019 South Brenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 South Brenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 6019 South Brenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6019 South Brenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6019 South Brenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 South Brenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6019 South Brenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6019 South Brenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6019 South Brenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
