Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6018 Sugar Field Lane

6018 Sugar Field Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6018 Sugar Field Ln, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 Sugar Field Lane have any available units?
6018 Sugar Field Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 6018 Sugar Field Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6018 Sugar Field Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 Sugar Field Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6018 Sugar Field Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6018 Sugar Field Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6018 Sugar Field Lane offers parking.
Does 6018 Sugar Field Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6018 Sugar Field Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 Sugar Field Lane have a pool?
No, 6018 Sugar Field Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6018 Sugar Field Lane have accessible units?
No, 6018 Sugar Field Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 Sugar Field Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6018 Sugar Field Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6018 Sugar Field Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6018 Sugar Field Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
