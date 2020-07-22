All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

6007 Sugar Field Ln

6007 Sugar Field Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6007 Sugar Field Ln, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 Sugar Field Ln have any available units?
6007 Sugar Field Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6007 Sugar Field Ln have?
Some of 6007 Sugar Field Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6007 Sugar Field Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6007 Sugar Field Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 Sugar Field Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6007 Sugar Field Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6007 Sugar Field Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6007 Sugar Field Ln offers parking.
Does 6007 Sugar Field Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6007 Sugar Field Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 Sugar Field Ln have a pool?
No, 6007 Sugar Field Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6007 Sugar Field Ln have accessible units?
No, 6007 Sugar Field Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 Sugar Field Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6007 Sugar Field Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6007 Sugar Field Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6007 Sugar Field Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
