Harris County, TX
5926 Sugar Field Lane
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:59 AM

5926 Sugar Field Lane

5926 Sugar Field Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5926 Sugar Field Ln, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 Sugar Field Lane have any available units?
5926 Sugar Field Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5926 Sugar Field Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5926 Sugar Field Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 Sugar Field Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5926 Sugar Field Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5926 Sugar Field Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5926 Sugar Field Lane offers parking.
Does 5926 Sugar Field Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 Sugar Field Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 Sugar Field Lane have a pool?
No, 5926 Sugar Field Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5926 Sugar Field Lane have accessible units?
No, 5926 Sugar Field Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 Sugar Field Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 Sugar Field Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5926 Sugar Field Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5926 Sugar Field Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
