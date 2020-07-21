All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
5847 South Brenwood Dr
Last updated December 31 2019 at 5:53 AM

5847 South Brenwood Dr

5847 South Brenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5847 South Brenwood Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is an appealing 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5847 South Brenwood Dr have any available units?
5847 South Brenwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5847 South Brenwood Dr have?
Some of 5847 South Brenwood Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5847 South Brenwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5847 South Brenwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5847 South Brenwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5847 South Brenwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5847 South Brenwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5847 South Brenwood Dr offers parking.
Does 5847 South Brenwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5847 South Brenwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5847 South Brenwood Dr have a pool?
No, 5847 South Brenwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5847 South Brenwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 5847 South Brenwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5847 South Brenwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5847 South Brenwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5847 South Brenwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5847 South Brenwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
