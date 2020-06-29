All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 5815 South Brenwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
5815 South Brenwood Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5815 South Brenwood Dr

5815 South Brenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5815 South Brenwood Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
garage
The Guardian floorplan is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of character. This open plan offers a view of the kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 South Brenwood Dr have any available units?
5815 South Brenwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5815 South Brenwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5815 South Brenwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 South Brenwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5815 South Brenwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5815 South Brenwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5815 South Brenwood Dr offers parking.
Does 5815 South Brenwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 South Brenwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 South Brenwood Dr have a pool?
No, 5815 South Brenwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5815 South Brenwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 5815 South Brenwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 South Brenwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5815 South Brenwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 South Brenwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5815 South Brenwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendera at Greenway
3400 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77027
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77507
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77433
Alexan 5151
5151 Hidalgo St
Houston, TX 77056
Sorrel Grand Parkway
1660 Katy Gap Rd
Katy, TX 77494
3800 Main
3800 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine