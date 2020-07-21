All apartments in Harris County
5814 Kyle Cove Drive

5814 Kyle Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5814 Kyle Cove Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5814 Kyle Cove Drive have any available units?
5814 Kyle Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5814 Kyle Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5814 Kyle Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 Kyle Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5814 Kyle Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5814 Kyle Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5814 Kyle Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 5814 Kyle Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5814 Kyle Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 Kyle Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 5814 Kyle Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5814 Kyle Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 5814 Kyle Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 Kyle Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5814 Kyle Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5814 Kyle Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5814 Kyle Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
