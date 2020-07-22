All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
5806 South Brenwood Drive
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:17 AM

5806 South Brenwood Drive

5806 South Brenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5806 South Brenwood Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 24 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5806 South Brenwood Drive have any available units?
5806 South Brenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5806 South Brenwood Drive have?
Some of 5806 South Brenwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5806 South Brenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5806 South Brenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5806 South Brenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5806 South Brenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5806 South Brenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5806 South Brenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5806 South Brenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5806 South Brenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5806 South Brenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5806 South Brenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5806 South Brenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5806 South Brenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5806 South Brenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5806 South Brenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5806 South Brenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5806 South Brenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
