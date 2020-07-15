All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
5750 Long Arbor Ln
5750 Long Arbor Ln

5750 Long Arbor Lane · No Longer Available
5750 Long Arbor Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5750 Long Arbor Ln have any available units?
5750 Long Arbor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5750 Long Arbor Ln have?
Some of 5750 Long Arbor Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 Long Arbor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5750 Long Arbor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 Long Arbor Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5750 Long Arbor Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5750 Long Arbor Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5750 Long Arbor Ln offers parking.
Does 5750 Long Arbor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5750 Long Arbor Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 Long Arbor Ln have a pool?
No, 5750 Long Arbor Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5750 Long Arbor Ln have accessible units?
No, 5750 Long Arbor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 Long Arbor Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5750 Long Arbor Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5750 Long Arbor Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5750 Long Arbor Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
