Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:43 AM

5726 Kyle Cove Dr

5726 Kyle Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5726 Kyle Cove Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 Kyle Cove Dr have any available units?
5726 Kyle Cove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5726 Kyle Cove Dr have?
Some of 5726 Kyle Cove Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5726 Kyle Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5726 Kyle Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 Kyle Cove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5726 Kyle Cove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5726 Kyle Cove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5726 Kyle Cove Dr offers parking.
Does 5726 Kyle Cove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5726 Kyle Cove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 Kyle Cove Dr have a pool?
No, 5726 Kyle Cove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5726 Kyle Cove Dr have accessible units?
No, 5726 Kyle Cove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 Kyle Cove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5726 Kyle Cove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5726 Kyle Cove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5726 Kyle Cove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
