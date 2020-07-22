All apartments in Harris County
5718 Plantation Forest Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:45 AM

5718 Plantation Forest Drive

5718 Plantation Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5718 Plantation Forest Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 Plantation Forest Drive have any available units?
5718 Plantation Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5718 Plantation Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Plantation Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Plantation Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5718 Plantation Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5718 Plantation Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5718 Plantation Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 5718 Plantation Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Plantation Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Plantation Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 5718 Plantation Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Plantation Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5718 Plantation Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Plantation Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 Plantation Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5718 Plantation Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5718 Plantation Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
