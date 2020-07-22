All apartments in Harris County
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:20 PM

5714 South Brenwood Drive

5714 South Brenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5714 South Brenwood Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Guardian floorplan is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of character. This open plan offers a view of the kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 South Brenwood Drive have any available units?
5714 South Brenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5714 South Brenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5714 South Brenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 South Brenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5714 South Brenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5714 South Brenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5714 South Brenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5714 South Brenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 South Brenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 South Brenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5714 South Brenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5714 South Brenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5714 South Brenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 South Brenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5714 South Brenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5714 South Brenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5714 South Brenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
