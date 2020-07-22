All apartments in Harris County
5703 Long Arbor Lane
Last updated October 23 2019 at 8:08 AM

Location

5703 Long Arbor Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5703 Long Arbor Lane have any available units?
5703 Long Arbor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 5703 Long Arbor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5703 Long Arbor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 Long Arbor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5703 Long Arbor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5703 Long Arbor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5703 Long Arbor Lane offers parking.
Does 5703 Long Arbor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5703 Long Arbor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 Long Arbor Lane have a pool?
No, 5703 Long Arbor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5703 Long Arbor Lane have accessible units?
No, 5703 Long Arbor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 Long Arbor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5703 Long Arbor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5703 Long Arbor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5703 Long Arbor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
